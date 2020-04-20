Wonder Woman 1984 Actress Has Thoughts About The Movie Hitting Its Release Deadline

With its current August date, this is the third time that Wonder Woman 1984’s release has changed. Originally the movie was set to come out on December 13 of last year, but in late 2017, it was moved up to November 1. Then in fall 2018, the sequel was pushed to June 5, 2020, meaning it would have opened basically three years after its predecessor. Wonder Woman 1984 isn’t the only DC movie that’s been delayed lately, as The Batman and Shazam! 2 are now coming out on October 1, 2021 and November 4, 2022, respectively.