Wonder Woman 1984 Actress Has Thoughts About The Movie Hitting Its Release Deadline

This June marks the third anniversary of Wonder Woman, which saw the origins of Gal Gadot’s Diana being explored following the actress’ debut as the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Originally the plan was for Wonder Woman 1984 to also open in June, but thanks to current events disrupting the film industry, now the sequel has been moved to August.
Among the actors appearing in Wonder Woman 1984 is Connie Nielsen, who’s reprising Diana’s mother, Queen Hippolyta. While Nielsen is hopeful that the DC movie will arrive in August as planned, she is a little skeptical about that happening, saying:
I don't know about the August deadline. We can all cross fingers and I sure hope so. The mention of a remedy against this virus will certainly make everything a lot easier. Everyone is waiting to get back to work as well. We're all waiting to get started on our next projects. Having access to a vaccine or at least a remedy will be a good thing for us all.
We live in strange times, and it’s hard to tell when daily life will truly return to normal. With Wonder Woman 1984 now four months away, it’s entirely possible that movies might start playing on the big screen again. Conversely, don’t be shocked if sometime between then and now, Warner Bros decides to play it safe and push the sequel back even further, either towards the end of 2020 or even into 2021.
With its current August date, this is the third time that Wonder Woman 1984’s release has changed. Originally the movie was set to come out on December 13 of last year, but in late 2017, it was moved up to November 1. Then in fall 2018, the sequel was pushed to June 5, 2020, meaning it would have opened basically three years after its predecessor. Wonder Woman 1984 isn’t the only DC movie that’s been delayed lately, as The Batman and Shazam! 2 are now coming out on October 1, 2021 and November 4, 2022, respectively.
Connie Nielsen brought up Wonder Woman 1984 while chatting about her latest movie, Sea Fever, with ABC News Radio entertainment correspondent Jason Nathanson. She also reaffirmed her love for Hippolyta, calling her an “incredible character” and noting how the Amazons’ mythology is very close to the classic mythology that she’s enjoyed for a long time.
Thanks to the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer, as well as the presence of Robin Wright’s Antiope (who was killed in the first Wonder Woman), we know that the sequel will be flashing back to Diana’s childhood years on Themyscira. So Hippolyta will undoubtedly appear in that portion of the movie, but it still hasn’t been revealed if the queen of the Amazons will be present during any part of the story set in the mid-1980s.
What will be happening in the DC Extended Universe in 1984 is Diana Prince reuniting with Steve Trevor, who has somehow been brought back to life; befriending Barbara Ann Minerva, who will eventually turn into the villainous Cheetah; and clashing with media mogul Maxwell Lord. Wonder Woman 1984’s cast also includes Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha and Amr Waked in undisclosed roles.
Should Wonder Woman 1984 vacate its current August 14 slot and be moved elsewhere, we here at CinemaBlend will let you know about it. In the meantime, learn what other DC movies are on the way with our handy guide.