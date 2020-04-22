No Shock, Tom Hanks' Movie Has Gotten Delayed After He Got Coronavirus During Filming

With movie theaters closed down a number of films have missed their release dates. This has started a domino effect where the delayed films take new release dates, forcing the movies already in those slots to fall back to another new date. Also, with productions of basically every movie that was being made on hold, many films were going to need to push themselves back because they'll no longer be ready to go by the original date. Most of these movies are casualties of the wider coronavirus outbreak, but in the case of Tom Hanks' new film, it was directly impacted by the virus, because he got it.