People Taking Shots At Gwyneth Paltrow For Donating Oscar Dress She Already Said She Hated

Marvel actress and Goop head honcho Gwyneth Paltrow is known for being unabashed about sharing her thoughts on certain matters. She’s also known for her work in charity, serving on the board of the Robin Hood Foundation and supporting breast cancer group Key to the Cure. Now, she’s donating a famous dress she wore to the Oscars in 2000 to help the All In Challenge, which Leonardo DiCaprio brought awareness too. There’s only one problem: She hates the dress.
This is Gwyneth Paltrow. Or rather, it’s not Gwyneth Paltrow right now but Gwyneth Paltrow in the year 2000, wearing a Calvin Klein dress to the Oscars she later said was one of her least favorites. Now, she’s giving the dress away so that fans can bid on it for charity, citing its trendy look since the ‘90s are making a comeback.
The actress says in her post it “holds great sentimental value!,” although she wore it a year after she won Best Actress for her work in Shakespeare in Love. The problem is that Gwyneth Paltrow has been vocal about this dress in the past. In fact, in her Goop Journal, Paltrow has actually ranked the dresses previously, saying of the sparkly Calvin Klein number:
It’s an Okay dress but not Oscars material. I chose it because I wanted to disappear that year.
She also cited a 2002 “goth” Alexander McQueen dress as not being a favorite look of hers, but in that case, she simply wished she had worn a bra. On the other hand, she mentioned she loved a 2012 Tom Ford look she wore to the Oscars, as well as a pink dress she sported at the Venice Film Festival in 2011. Even the pink gown she wore to the 1999 Oscars is probably more famous.
While some people in the comments called Gwyneth Paltrow “remarkable” or “very inspiring,” a fair number of people are aware about this past comment on the Calvin Klein dress and had some thoughts, noting,
Mmmmm she said in an interview that this one and a McQueen dress were her worst dresses.
Another Instagram user was a little bit more brutal about what the actress said in the past, getting really specific in a post.
The dress you said was one of your worst, wasn’t Oscars worthy, and that you wore because you want to disappear that year?
Granted, Paltrow did say she was given that specific dress away because she thought “it’s back in style now so I thought it would be a good one to donate.” Meanwhile, whether or not the actress hates/loves the dress, other people seemed to simply be annoyed she was trying to get money out of the old Oscars dress instead of simply donating. Another commenter noted;
With all that money .... you will offer a dress to the highest bidder. shame on you! Dip into your pockets like most of us are doing...
A final minority used the opportunity to take shots at Goop’s luxury items instead of the Oscars dress. The Internet can be a hard place.
Nobody I know can afford your hundred dollar 2 ounce jar of whatever that is.. how bout you donate the proceeds from all of the over privileged people in your circle who actually can?
Ultimately, Gwyneth Paltrow can do what she likes with her dress and it is for a good cause, but it does amuse me that she’d pull one of her least fond dresses out of the back of her pocket and try to place some sort of sentimental attachment to it. That’s Hollywood, folks.
Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow has challenged Cameron Diaz, Lake Bell and Drew Barrymore to give to the All In Challenge, so I suppose we may soon be seeing what dresses are in their closets as well.