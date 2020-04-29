18 Adam Sandler Movies Available Streaming Right Now

Over the course of the past 30 years, Adam Sandler has given audiences some of the funniest movies filled with large casts of oddball characters. But at the same time, Sandler has proven time and time again that he can be a convincing dramatic actors in some of his more intimate and sometimes disturbing performances. And with the star of Happy Gilmore, 50 First Dates, and many others back in the limelight, now is the perfect time to catch up on some of his movies that are available to stream at this very moment.