18 Adam Sandler Movies Available Streaming Right Now

Make no mistake about it, Adam Sandler is one of the prolific actors, writers, producers, pick-up basketball players in Hollywood, and has been for a long time. Now, this isn't to say that all of Sandler's performances are as memorable as the anxiety-inducing crime thriller Uncut Gems (which will be available to stream on Netflix in May 2020), but they're not all Man Overboard either.
Over the course of the past 30 years, Adam Sandler has given audiences some of the funniest movies filled with large casts of oddball characters. But at the same time, Sandler has proven time and time again that he can be a convincing dramatic actors in some of his more intimate and sometimes disturbing performances. And with the star of Happy Gilmore, 50 First Dates, and many others back in the limelight, now is the perfect time to catch up on some of his movies that are available to stream at this very moment.
Funny People (Starz)
Loosely based on the experiences of writer-director Judd Apatow, the 2009 dramedy Funny People starring Adam Sandler and Seth Rogen tells the story of standup comic, who upon learning of a devastating cancer diagnosis, tries to reconnect with figures from his personal and professional lives. Apatow drew inspiration from Sandler's early comedy career, during which time the future stars were roommates.
Stream it on Starz.
Anger Management (Starz)
Adam Sandler was a few years removed from what many might consider the peak of his career when he starred alongside Jack Nicholson in Peter Segal's Anger Management. In the 2003 comedy, Sandler plays David "Dave" Buznik, a mild-manner businessman who is forced to undergo anger management training after an incident aboard a place. To make matters worse, Dave's counselor is none other than the demented Dr. Buddy Rydell (Nicholson), who does everything he can to make Dave crack.
Stream it on Starz.
Billy Madison (Cinemax)
Just about everyone and their mother (even the Mucus Queen herself) has seen Adam Sandler's 1995 breakout performance in Billy Madison. Centered around Billy Madison (Sandler), the deadbeat heir to Madison Hotels, this 1995 comedy classic answers the question no one is asking — can a 27-year-old who only got through school the first time because his dad paid off his teachers make things right the second time around by having his father re-enter the public school system?
Stream it on Cinemax.
Happy Gilmore (Cinemax)
What does a hockey player who can't skate do when he learns that he can make money and save his grandmother's by hitting golf balls as far as humanly possible? If you guessed turn it into a successful 1996 comedy by the name of Happy Gilmore, you'd be correct. One year after Billy Madison, Adam Sandler starred in what's probably his most notable mid-90s comedy about an ex-hockey player turned golf sensation. Plus, this movie gave the world Shooter McGavin.
Stream it on Cinemax.
The Meyerowitz Stories (Netflix)
Several years before writer-director Noah Baumbach introduced audiences to the drama of divorce in the Netflix original Marriage Story, the acclaimed filmmaker released The Meyerowitz Stories, a film about a dysfunctional family as they prepare to honor the patriarch of the family, Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman). With a cast that includes Ben Stiller, Emma Thompson, Adam Driver, and Adam Sandler, this intimate look at a broken family offers both humor and drama as its story unfolds.
Stream it on Netflix.
Spanglish (HBO)
In 2004, critically acclaimed director James L. Brooks released Spanglish a charming, yet financially unsuccessful movie about a wealthy family, their Mexican housekeeper, and her daughter as the different parties learn to live with one another. Adam Sandler plays John Clasky, a successful chef who is in the middle of a mid-life crisis when he meets Flor Moreno (Paz Vega), the housekeeper who has become part of his family in more ways than one.
Stream it on HBO.
Punch-Drunk Love (HBO)
Adam Sandler proved that he could take on more serious roles when he starred in Paul Thomas Anderson's 2002 romantic dark comedy Punch-Drunk Love. In the film, Sandler plays Barry Egan, a businessman with crippling social anxiety who is set up on a blind date with a character played by Emily Watson. This oddball piece of filmmaking from a director just before he hit his prime remains one of the best entries in Sandler's filmography.
Stream it on HBO.
Just Go With It (Starz)
In 2011, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston starred in the romantic comedy Just Go With It, about a successful plastic surgeon who enlists his assistant to pose as his ex-wife to appear more desirable to a young beauty who doesn't seem to have any feelings for him. Just like any other romantic comedy with a similar premise, things get out of hand and lead to even more problems for the surgeon, his assistant, and just about everyone around them.
Stream it on Starz.
Reign Over Me (Crackle)
Set a few years after the events of September 11, 2001, the 2007 drama Reign Over Me, follows Charlie Fineman (Adam Sandler), a man battling depression after losing his entire family in the attacks, who reconnects with his Alan Johnson (Don Cheadle), his college roommate. There's no way of getting around it, this movie is tough to get through based on the subject matter, but it shows the resilience of friendship and human spirit.
Stream it on Crackle.
Click (Netflix)
When Michael Newman (Adam Sandler) finds himself between a rock and hard place after his wife (Kate Beckinsale) gets angry because he dedicates too much time to work, he finds a universal remote that controls more than just the family's television set. Michael soon finds out that some things can't be missed and hopes to learn the lesson before it's too late.
Stream it on Netflix.
Bedtime Stories (Disney+)
Released on Christmas day 2008 is the Adam Shankman-directed Disney film Bedtime Stories in which Adam Sandler plays a hotel handyman by the name of Skeeter Bronson who discovers that stories that he tells his niece and nephew start to become reality.
Stream it on Disney+.
The Week Of (Netflix)
Chris Rock and Adam Sandler have worked together multiple times over the course of their respective careers and the collaboration between the two continued with the 2018 comedy The Week Of. In the film, the two comedy legends play two fathers whose children are set to get married. As the couple plans their ceremony and reception, their fathers have a bit of a clash of personalities that they will have to overcome.
Stream it on Netflix.
Sandy Wexler (Netflix)
Set in Los Angeles in the 1990s, Sandy Wexler tells the story of a talent agent (Adam Sandler) trying to make the most of his reputation and the roster of strange and oddball clients for whom he tries to find work. He thinks his luck has changed when he meets Courtney Clark (Jennifer Hudson), a talented singer who he may or may not be in love with.
Stream it on Netflix.
Going Overboard (Tubi)
Before Adam Sandler became a household name on Saturday Night Live, he played a struggling comedian who tries to enter the world of cruise ship comedy in the 1989 Going Overboard. Don't expect Happy Gilmore or Billy Madison level of humor here, but it's free.
Stream it on Tubi.
Murder Mystery (Netflix)
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston teamed up again in 2019 for the Netflix original Murder Mystery in which they play a New York cop and his wife as they attempt to bring the spark back to their love life on European vacation. Things, however, don't go according to plan after they are framed in the murder of a billionaire.
Stream it on Netflix.
Jack And Jill (Starz)
Jack And Jill, it's a movie. A bad movie where Adam Sandler plays identical twins, but a movie nonetheless.
Stream it on Starz.
The Do Over (Netflix)
The Do-Over is about two former high school classmates, Charlie McMillan (David Spade) and FBI agent Max Kessler (Adam Sandler) who reconnect at a class reunion and decided to fake their own deaths and start over. Things never work out that easy.
Stream it on Netflix.
The Ridiculous 6 (Netflix)
Not to be confused with The Magnificent Seven or The Dirty Dozen, or any other cowboy movie with a number in its title, Adam Sandler's 2015 The Ridiculous 6 follows a group of outlaws who all have the same father. With a cast that includes Sandler, Terry Crews, Luke Wilson, Nick Nolte, and countless others, it's tragic that it just didn't work.
Stream it on Netflix.
Adam Sandler Movies Not Streaming
You might be thinking to yourself that I left off a great deal of Adam Sandler's funniest movies, and there's a reason for that — a lot of the classics like The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates aren't available to stream. However, the following movies are available to rent on Amazon:
Unfortunately, one of Adam Sandler's best movies, Airheads, isn't currently available to stream or rent online, so I guess I'll have to dig up my DVD copy that features PCU on the opposite side. Are there any other movies you didn't see on the list that you should at least be named? If so, let me know in the comments below, and make sure to check back for all the latest on what's streaming here at CinemaBlend.