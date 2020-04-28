Do It, Doug! Kevin Smith Shares Wonderful Message With Fans After Finally Completing Mallrats 2 Script

View this post on Instagram

Thanks in part to the #Quarantine, I finally finished a funny first draft of "TWILIGHT OF THE MALLRATS"! 25 years after the original, Brodie Bruce will be back for an unnecessary sequel set against the Mallpocalypse! Rene, Willam, Gwen, Brandy, T.S., Trish, Mr. Svenning, LaFours and the rebooted @jayandsilentbob are the returning 'Rats in an Askewniverse imagining about what happens when the sidewalk sales end, and "happily ever after" is easier to say than live! The #jayandsilentbob stuff is some of my favorite conceptual comedy I've ever written but the whole script is silly, sentimental and sweet. And at 98 pages, the story moves like a brakeless bullet train! It'll be months before we can actually shoot it, but if you wanna know the backstory, I recorded an entire episode about "Twilight of the Mallrats" for my new podcast, "Silent Bob Speaks" - available at That Kevin Smith Club (link in my bio)! And now that *this* script is done, it's on to a new draft of #moosejaws and then the first draft of the new version of #clerks3!