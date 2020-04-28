Would Dune Author Frank Herbert Approve Of The New Movie? Here's What His Son Thinks After First Look

View this post on Instagram

DUNE FIRST LOOK: Welcome to Arrakis. Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will bring Frank Herbert's legendary sci-fi novel to life in with not one, but two epic films: "I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie," Villeneuve tells V.F. "The world is too complex. It's a world that takes its power in details." At the link in bio, get an exclusive first look at Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson and more in the upcoming adaptation.