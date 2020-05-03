The Willoughbys: The Best Movies To Stream If You Loved The Netflix Movie

The Addams Family

What It's About: Based on Charles Addams' cartoon of the same name, The Addams Family follows an eccentric family of morbid oddities and the con artists who plan to swindle them by using an accomplice who eerily looks like their long-lost uncle.

Why The Willoughbys Fans Will Like It: As I watched The Willoughbys, the property that came to mind most often was The Addams Family. The long-popular comic characters have a lovably wicked taste for all things kooky and ooky, mysterious and spooky. While The Willoughbys doesn't fall into that same exact Halloween-esque vibe, its love for bombastic mischievousness makes it an easy companion. While The Addams Family were given a new look this past fall, the 1991 live-action movie remains superior. With fantastic casting, excellent production design, a fabulously kooky screenplay, and some delightfully twisted antics, it's a delightfully deprived good time.

Stream it on Starz here.