The Clone Wars' Sam Witwer Thinks Rian Johnson Didn't Do 'His Homework' With The Last Jedi

Sam Witwer isn’t the only member of the Star Wars family who taken aim at The Last Jedi over the last several months. Back in December, John Boyega said he was “iffy” with some of the choices made for the movie, while Mary Jo Markey, who edited Star Wars: The Force Awakens with Maryann Brandon, said last month that neither she nor Brandon were fans of how The Last Jedi tried to undo its predecessor’s story. Rian Johnson explained last summer that the reason he took so many risks with Episode VIII was because he wanted to take the starring characters to “new, emotionally honest, but surprising places,” like what the filmmakers behind the Original Trilogy did with its characters.