Amber Heard’s Mother Died, See Her Touching Tribute Post

Leave a Comment
As if current events weren’t distressing enough, the loss of a loved one can be especially hard during a crisis such as the one the world faces at this moment. Sadly, this is exactly what Amber Heard has to face right now, as she recently lost her mother, Paige. The actress announced this sad news in a touching tribute through social media.
In a recent Instagram post, Amber Heard paid tribute to her late mother with the following message:
The loss of Amber Heard’s mother, at the age of 63, has not been attributed to any specific cause as of yet. But the loss has been felt deeply by both Amber and her sister Whitney, as they are currently grieving during the a time where the world is also dealing with losses.
However, as sad as Amber Heard’s mother’s passing is, the Aquaman actress does say that while she’s facing this painful loss, she’s reminded of the concept of love. In a personal time of hardship that Heard has been undergoing as of late, her optimism is comforting to see in a time of need.
Of course, Amber Heard losing her mother is on top of the more troublesome fact that she is still facing ongoing legal woes in her lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp. With the two actors engaged in a long standing court battle, with both sides alleging mistreatment from the other, her current ordeal has been high enough in profile that it’s caused some to try and interfere with the trajectory of her career.
No matter how this situation turns out, or the timing of the occasion, losing one’s parent isn’t a pleasant or easy matter. And the outpouring of love from fans and celebrities alike has been substantial in her hour of need. These events are only further proof that in the darkest of times, people can rally around for the right cause and try to uplift someone in need.
Our sincerest condolences go out to Amber Heard and her family during this difficult time, and we hope that they find themselves comforted by the world’s response at this dire moment. As for her current works, Heard can next be seen in the CBS All Access limited series The Stand, which is supposed to be released at some point in 2020. The actress is also expected to reprise her role of the Atlantean warrior Mera in Aquaman 2, which will dive into theaters on December 16, 2022.
We here at CinemaBlend will keep you apprised of any significant developments in Amber Heard's professional and personal life, but for now, look through our 2020 release schedule to see what's intended to hit the big screen later this year.