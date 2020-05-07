Josh Gad Is Bringing The Back To The Future Cast Back Together Following Goonies Reunion

Leave a Comment
With so many businesses closed and the majority of people staying indoors as much as possible, finding ways to pass the time has become incredibly important. For movie fans, that can mean checking out classics for the first time or re-watching some old favorites. Should you find yourself viewing Back to the Future in the coming days for either reason, you should also consider checking out the cast reunion that Frozen star Josh Gad has put together, fresh off of already reuniting the cast of fellow ‘80s mainstay The Goonies.
Josh Gad will host the second episode of his new YouTube series Reunited Apart next Monday, and check out the announcement video for it below, where Gad is joined… well, Zoom-bombed, by Back to the Future’s Lea Thompson.
You all get it? They’re putting a spin on when Marty McFly woke up in the first Back to the Future movie and he’s greeted by his mother as a teenager because… okay, everyone already understood. Ahem, moving on. (Although side note, whenever everyday life returns to normal and we’re all walking about in the world, I wonder if anyone who runs into Josh Gad will refer to him simply as Mormon.)
Just like The Goonies installment that aired last week, The Back to the Future episode of Reunited Apart will raise money for charity. This time around, the funds are going to Project Hope, a global health and humanitarian relief organization aids health care workers around the world. The episode will air on YouTube May 11, at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST.
So who all can we expect for Josh Gad’s Back to the Future reunion. Well, along with Lea Thompson clearly being on board, Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd were already confirmed. However, per an Instagram post that Josh Gad put up, that still leaves seven individuals who haven’t been identified yet.
There’s no shortage of folks who could fill out those spots. Personally, I suspect that Thomas F. Wilson (a.k.a. Biff), director/co-writer Robert Zemeckis and producer Bob Gale will be in attendance. Frankly, the only individual who might be off the table is Crispin Glover, who played George McFly and doesn’t have the greatest relationship with the Back to the Future film series. But hey, maybe Gad will able to persuade him to partake in this event that’s rising money for a good cause. We shall see.
Like The Goonies, Back to the Future is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. Needless to say that movie, as well as its two sequels, remain pop culture staples after all this time, but looking at specific accolades, Back to the Future won the Academy Award for Best Sound Effects Editing, as well as was nominated in the Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song and Best Sound Mixing Oscar categories.
Although the Back to the Future universe has expanded through video games and comic books, unlike other franchises that are being revived decades later, don’t expect this time travel saga to get another sequel or be rebooted. Robert Zemeckis has said that he’d block any attempts to remake Back to the Future, and while Christopher Lloyd was once interested in the prospect of Back to the Future 4, the actor noted late last year that such a project won’t happen. Oh well, if you find yourself in England when things calm down, you could always check out the Back to the Future musical.
Keep track of what's still scheduled to hit the silver screen this year with our 2020 release schedule.