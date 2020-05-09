The Cool Way Quentin Tarantino Nodded At Reservoir Dogs In Kill Bill

Leave a Comment
It’s no secret that Quentin Tarantino has an incredible eye for detail. That’s how he’s managed to create the unforgettable worlds in his films. He’s even found subtle ways to connect his films together, even though they often tell vastly different stories -- like a moment in Kill Bill that offers a clever nod to Reservoir Dogs.
Michael Madsen offered some really cool insights about the work he’s done with Quentin Tarantino and throughout his career during his conversation with CinemaBlend's own ReelBlend podcast. To hear what he has to say about their collaborations like Kill Bill, take a listen:
Michael Madsen has formed a great working relationship with Quentin Tarantino throughout their numerous collaborations. That means he gets plenty of inside Tarantino scoop that us mere mortals could only dream of. During his conversation on ReelBlend, he revealed that the director clued him in on a thoughtful Kill Bill easter egg in Reservoir Dogs:
Well, I know that he does stuff like that a lot. That’s why my Cadillac is in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. That’s Mr. Blonde’s car, but who’s gonna know that unless they knew that. Quentin’s not gonna announce it, he wants people to find out these things in their own experience, you see? When I saw Kill Bill in London at the premiere, after the movie Quentin was with me at a restaurant. And he said, ‘Did you see it, did you see it? I said, ‘Did I see what?’ He said, ‘You know, when Uma’s buried, did you see it?’ I said, ‘I dunno what you’re talking about.’ He said, ‘Michael, the razor.’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘That was yours. That’s the exact one you used in Reservoir Dogs.’ Yeah, he had kept my prop from Dogs and he gave that to Uma to use in Kill Bill to cut her ropes off.
This only makes us wonder what other little gems he’s left in his movies that we’ve never picked up on. It’s also a really fun anecdote. Sure, it’s a small detail, but it’s one that proves the director considers every single detail he puts on screen and that he looks for ways to keep both his colleagues and his fans on their toes:
He keeps stuff like that and he has this wonderful – I got the idea from him because I started keeping stuff too – and I said, ‘You didn’t tell me. Why didn’t you tell me?’ He said, ‘I was waiting for you to ask me,’ so he figured I would notice it. It never occurred to me that he would do something that cool.
Have you caught any Tarantino Easter eggs or real-life references in other films? There are plenty, but it's still nice to hear cool stories like this one.