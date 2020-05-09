Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Latest Isolation Update Has Cigars, Stretching, And One Hilarious Surprise

Leave a Comment
In these unprecedented times we currently live in, a lot of us are staying home a lot more than usual, including all our favorite celebrities. Seeing what Hollywood actors do with their extended time off has been entertaining, but one we especially look forward to updates from nowadays in Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Terminator actor has been posting clever PSAs about staying inside and his fuzzy, mini pony Whiskey and donkey named Lulu he’s self-isolating with.
In an effort to inspire staying fit and flexible during an extended time indoors, the actor and former Mr. Universe posted this fun video. Keep watching for the hilarious surprise:
The new Instagram post has the 72-year-old actor basically in the splits for an extended period of time, stretching from one toe to the other. Arnold Schwarzenegger talked about how maintaining flexibility is just as important as weight training. By the time the video ends, it’s revealed that the Total Recall star had us fooled almost the entire time. He actually was standing behind a fake pair of legs and pretending they were really his legs.
Did you catch it or did you think it was really Arnold getting stretchy? Considering the public figure’s determination for fitness, he had this writer questioning, but believing! If you watch the video again, you can tell around his torso that it doesn’t completely align with his legs. Of course, it only would've worked with black clothing.
Plus, how does someone stretch that far and have a cigar in their mouth at the same time? Only Arnold, right? Schwarzenegger has been keeping busy around the house by staying in shape at his at-home gym, hanging out in his hot tub (so relatable, I know) and biking around. Since the actor’s age puts him at a particular risk, he has not been shy about warning people to abide stay-at-home orders made by government and health officials.
Arnold Schwarzenegger also personally donated $1 million to the Frontline Responders Fund back in March and is selling protective masks that say “We’ll Be Back.” All of the proceeds from the sales go to After-School All-Stars, which delivers groceries to families. Here’s the actor rocking the mask in an empty Los Angeles street:
Arnold just returned to his classic T-800 character last year with Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor for Terminator: Dark Fate. The movie directed by Deadpool’s Tim Miller faced positive reviews from critics and audiences but performed under box office expectations with $261 million worldwide against an almost $200 million production budget.