Billie Lourd Shares Carrie Fisher Memories For Mother's Day In Touching Tribute

This past weekend was Mother's Day, with people all over the world celebrating with their loved ones-- albeit six feet away from each other or via video conferences. But the holiday can also be a triggering one emotionally, especially for those with strained family relationships or mourning their loved ones. Actress Billie Lourd is in the latter camp, as it marked her fourth Mother's Day since her mother Carrie Fisher passed away. And as such, she posted a loving tribute to her late mother, as well as those who are mourning during the annual holiday.
Billie Lourd's star power has been steadily growing over the years, with plenty of fans following the actress/singer on social media. She's often opened herself up to the public via this outlet, including touching glimpses into her relationship with Carrie Fisher. The latest of these came on Mother's Day, as she celebrated her mother's memory and spoke honestly about the challenges of the holiday. Check it out below.
What a sweet message. Billie Lourd's post is sure to affect people for a variety of ways. It speaks to a very real dynamic of holidays like Mother's Day, and has the potential to open up some important conversations. What's more, this message will no doubt be felt by the generations of Star Wars fans out there, many of which feel a personal connection to Carrie Fisher and her powerful spirit.
Billie Lourd shared her Mother's Day post over on her personal Instagram. This is just the latest time that Lourd opened up about her grief and loss of Carrie Fisher on the social media platform. The holiday is understandably the cause of some pain for the American Horror Story actress, and she spoke to how she was hoping with her feelings, while also sending out love and encouragement to those who might be struggling with similar emotions.
The above post features a sweet photo of Carrie Fisher and a young Billie Lourd, rendered in black and white. In it she shares some of the tools she's used to cope with the emotional holiday. Namely, she tried to be close to her mother by experiencing some of Fisher's favorite things. Billie Lourd experienced her mother's favorite music, movies, and foods for the occasion. And yes, that includes plenty of her signature beverage: Coca-Cola.
While plenty of folks took to social media to wish people a Happy Mother's Day, Billie Lourd expanded upon these well wishes. Because the holiday can be so complicated, she also extended the gesture to sad Mother’s Day, weird Mother’s Day, funny Mother’s Day, angry Mother’s Day, and everything in between. That really sums up just how layered the annual celebration can be.
The general public has been following Billie Lourd's journey since losing her mother and grandmother so suddenly in 2016. Star Wars fans are especially passionate about the property, and that includes the individuals who helped turn the galaxy far, far away into a reality. Billie Lourd has also continued to work as an actress, appearing in on the small screen in American Horror Story and Scream Queens, while also appearing in Booksmart and as Lieutenant Connix in all three installments of Star Wars' sequel trilogy.
Billie Lourd is expected to appear in the mysterious tenth season of American Horror Story, although it's unclear if the season will go on as planned after TV sets were shut down. You can also watch all three of her Star Wars appearances on Disney+. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your trips to the movies once theaters reopen.