Kristen Wiig Looks Killer In New Wonder Woman 1984 Image

The DC live-action universe has been on a roll lately, with the past few years seeing a handful of critically acclaim blockbusters hitting theaters. The next installment in Warner Bros.' comic book franchise is Wonder Woman 1984. Patty Jenkins' sequel is currently expected to hit theaters on August, and will bring a slew of new characters into Diana Prince's journey as a superhero. Chief among them is Kristen Wiig's Cheetah, and now we've got a new look at the upcoming villain.
Kristen Wiig will be playing Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984, although we haven't seen her full transformation in the movie's trailers. Patty Jenkins has spoken highly of Wiig's performance, which will see Barbara Ann Minerva turn from Diana's friend to her foe throughout the movie's runtime. A new still of Wiig just released, and the Saturday Night Live alum looks killer. Check it out below.
I've got to tip my hat to Wonder Woman 1984's costume and hair department. Kristen Wiig looks perfectly '80s in this look, which is presumably while the character is transforming into the villainous Cheetah. She looks like a powerful femme fatale, and I'm curious to see how her appearance continues to change throughout the movie.
This new image of Kristen Wiig on Wonder Woman 1984 comes to us from Digital Spy, and shows another glimpse at Barbara Ann Minerva in the upcoming sequel. Patty Jenkins and company have been keeping the movie's contents largely under wraps, with the trailers only revealing a few brief looks at Wiig in her DC debut. While we've seen her sharing a laugh with Diana Prince, this appearance is far more put together and flashy.
Of course, fans are most eager to see Kristen Wiig go full Cheetah in the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel. Her full feline appearance has only been teased through merchandise thus far, and we haven't seen exactly what her finished look will be. I'm also eager to see the comic book villain's powers in full swing, and see how she does battle with Wonder Woman.
Cheetah is one of the most iconic Wonder Woman supervillains, so their conflict has lasted decades at the point. We've seen the two character duke it out on the page, video games, as well as animated shows. But we haven't been able to see this dynamic played out in live-action-- especially with Patty Jenkins at the helm.
As a reminder you can check out the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, and surmise what might be in store for Kristen Wiig's new character.
It should be interesting to see where Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot take Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 1984. This is set decades after the events of the original movie, but hasn't quite caught up with the modern day timeline. We'll see as Wonder Woman continues to learn hard lessons about being hero, and is somehow reunited with Chris Pine's Steve Trevor.
After being pushed back a number of months, Wonder Woman 1984 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on August 14th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies once they reopen.