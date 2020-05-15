Scoob! Voice Cast: Who's Voicing The New Scooby-Doo Movie Characters

Zac Efron (Fred Jones)

This may be one of the biggest surprises to be found in Scoob!’s entire cast. It’s true that Zac Efron did sign an overall did sign an overall deal with Warner Bros. back in 2010 and has appeared in a few films for the studio since then. But I don’t think anyone would’ve pegged him for an animated Scooby-Doo project, especially since he rarely does voice acting as it is. Still, Efron is a strong pick-up for the film, and it’s hard to deny that he fits the courageous (and sometimes clueless) mold of Fred Jones. It’ll be interesting to see what he brings to Mystery Inc.’s leader, and Frank Welker will surely keep a close eye on his work.