Adam Sandler Saw Sonic Right Before Quarantine Started And He's Got Thoughts

Do you remember the last time you saw a movie with a crowd? Since movie theaters closed their doors nationwide back in March, many of us are having serious withdrawals from the big screen, Adam Sandler included. The early months of the year are not typically exciting ones for movie fans, but Jeff Fowler’s Sonic the Hedgehog was a big hit back in February.
The Uncut Gems actor’s last theater experience was with Ben Schwartz’s speeding blue hedgehog and his pal Tom, and he has some thoughts about the audience’s reactions to the family-friendly film. In his words:
That was a good night [at the Lakers] we were all allowed to go out then. I had a couple of more nights out. I saw Jim Carrey’s movie, the Sonic. I noticed that people were spread out, there were only a few of us in the theaters and I was laughing very loud. The people behind us were laughing too. So I think our last big night out: Sonic.
Adam Sandler isn’t one to go out a lot, but his last big outings included attending a Lakers game in February with Denzel Washington at his side, as well as checking out Jim Carrey’s wacky return to comedy in Sonic the Hedgehog. The theater was not being super packed, but he couldn’t help but laugh out loud at the antics. He went in support of his fellow comedian friend Jim Carrey. Here’s what else he remembers of his last theater experience for a while:
I called [Jim] Carrey from the theater. I was telling him how funny he was while it was going on. I didn’t know it was going to be the last movie I ever saw at a movie theater.
Hey, at least it was an enjoyable time! Even though Sonic didn’t draw a large audience in Adam Sandler’s screening, Sonic the Hedgehog currently stands as the second highest-grossing movie of 2020 so far, right behind Bad Boys For Life. The movie made over $306 million worldwide and beat out Detective Pikachu on the domestic front for the most money-earning video game adaptation ever. Sonic might have beat another record if not for these unprecedented times.
Adam Sandler caught up on Sonic and his other recent whereabouts of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Take a look at the full interview below:
Following Sonic the Hedgehog, there’s no word on a sequel yet, but it could be coming after the first movie's success. Oh well, at least there's the animated Super Mario Bros movie slated for 2022. Adam Sandler once went the video game movie route with 2015’s Pixels, which also starred starring Kevin James and Peter Dinklage. It was a relative box office hit, but critically slammed by critics and audiences.
Adam Sandler’s award-winning movie Uncut Gems is coming to Netflix on May 25 after the actor also made one of the streaming service’s most popular films, Murder Mystery, last year. Check out what else is arriving on Netflix this month.