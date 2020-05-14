Universal Studios' New Theme Park Is Going To Be Delayed Even Longer Than We Thought

Thus far, the only confirmed aspect of the park is a land dedicated to Nintendo characters called Super Nintendo Land. Most of the rest of what the new park will contain has been rumored, but one certainly has to wonder how a long delay might change the park. Ideas for lands and attractions that might be cutting edge now could feel dated if the park is delayed by years. Maybe we'll still be getting Epic Universe down the road, but that doesn't mean we'll be getting the same park we were expecting when it actually happens.