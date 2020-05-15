People Are Loving This Twilight Fan's Reaction To Finding Out How The Wolf Scenes Were Filmed

Leave a Comment
The Twilight franchise is one that dominated pop culture for a few years. Following the massive popularity of Stephenie Meyer's set of novels, the books were quickly adapted into a blockbuster film franchise starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. The franchise also made a star out of Taylor Lautner who played the hulking werewolf Jacob. The wolf aspect of the film did require Lautner to suit up and share non-verbal scenes with Stewart, and one fan's realization of this has gone viral on Tik Tok.
Tik Tok is a social media outlet thats been steadily gaining in its popularity over the past few months, particularly as people spend more time in their homes. The Twilight Saga was super popular during its tenure in theaters, but there were a handful if cringeworthy CGI moments like Bella's baby. One Twilight fan recently took to social media upon realizing how Taylor Lautner had to film his scenes as a wolf, and the Tik Tok has already gotten a whopping 1 million likes. Check it out below.
Can you really blame them? There's just something too jarring about seeing Kristen Stewart petting Taylor Lautner's head when filming Twilight: Eclipse. Both actors are trying to give their most earnest performance, but they also look utterly bizarre. So much so that the above Tik Tok user's post has resonated with so many people across the social media platform.
Motion capture and video effects are a tricky beast, often requiring actors to really use their imagination in order to give an honest performance. Actors sometimes have to wear ridiculous mo-cap pajamas, or act opposite a prop or stand-in. Or in the case of Taylor Lautner, he had to be pet on the head by his co-star before CGI transformed him into Jacob's ferocious werewolf form.
Production on Twilight: Eclipse didn't go full motion capture for the sequence. Instead, Taylor Lautner was outfitted with a costume that could easily be edited out of the scene. This allowed Kristen Stewart's performance to be captured with a proper scene partner, with their physical interaction to make into the movie as Bella pets Jacob before a battle sequence.
You can see footage of the set of Twilight: Eclipse below. Just try not to make a Tik Tok after you see it.
Don't you understand that Tik Tok user a bit more now? It really is wild to see.
Fans of the the Twilight franchise are no doubt excited about the future, as Stephenie Meyer will soon release a new installment in the vampire-centric series. Titled Midnight Sun, the book will be set from Edward Cullen's POV, and see how he feel in love with Bella in the first Twilight. It's a novel that was announced a long time ago, although leaks seemed to sink the project indefinitely. Luckily, that's about to chance.
