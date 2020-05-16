Yes, Bruce Willis Has Broken Out His Armageddon Costume During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Leave a Comment
Every once in a while, it’s fun to look back at pieces of clothing from our past and try it back on. See if it still fits. Some of us might have prom or wedding dresses and tuxedos collecting dust in our closets. Well, Bruce Willis just busted out his famous uniform from 1998’s Armageddon. Check it out below:
Hey, it still fits! Bruce Willis’ oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, immortalized the moment the actor broke out the official piece from the Michael Bay movie on Instagram. The 31-year-old Willis noted that her father calls it “his saving the world” outfit. It was perhaps shared as a message to support the safety guidelines put in place by the government and health officials to wear a mask when going out since Bruce Willis is donning one with his throwback Armageddon look.
Oddly enough, Bruce Willis is already living out somewhat of his former life as a ‘90s star in his current quarantine arrangement. The actor is staying with his ex-wife Demi Moore and the three daughters he had during their relationship instead of with his new wife Emma Heming Willis and his two younger kids.
Bruce Willis was visiting his family home where Demi Moore resides in Sun Valley, Idaho alongside his daughters around the time COVID-19 started making businesses close their doors and causing officials to employ stay-at-home orders. With this, the family collectively decided they should take the pandemic seriously and stay put, separating Willis from his wife and kids in Los Angeles.
Additionally as Scout Willis has explained, one of Bruce Willis’ young daughters from his relationship with Emma, Heming Willis, was dealing with a situation with hypodermic needles at the doctors, so the rest of his family didn’t end up joining everyone else over in Idaho. Besides trying on old costumes, it looks like Bruce Willis is having a ball with Demi Moore and their kids. Take a look:
How cute! The pair got married back in 1987 and were together for 13 years before their divorce. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are quarantining with 31-year-old Rumer, 28-year-old Scout and 26-year-old Tallulah, along with a couple of their kids’ boyfriends. Since things started, they have sent updates in matching pajamas and such. Bruce Willis even helped Tallulah shave her head before Rumer shot a tasteful topless photos for her.
The Die Hard actor memorably starred in Armageddon back in the ‘90s with Ben Affleck and Liv Tyler, and the film would go on to become the highest-grossing movie of 1998 after scoring $554 million worldwide. It’s about a group of ragtag deep oil drillers who are recruited by NASA to save the planet from a massive asteroid on course to hit Earth. The movie is currently available to stream on HBO.