Will Outer Banks Get Renewed For Season 2? Creator Details Plans For Future Of Netflix Show

There’s nothing better than hearing a show you like has a plan in place from the get-go and that seems to be what the creative minds behind Netflix’s popular new Outer Banks series have done. The show has had a successful run on the subscription streamer over the past several weeks, routinely landing in Netflix’s Top 10, and now the show’s creator Jonas Pate has revealed how many seasons of the series could run on the streamer.
Obviously, Netflix would need to be on board for multiple additional seasons of Outer Banks, but if the creative team sticks to the arc it has already drawn out for the series, there will be several more to come. Pate said of the show’s future plans:
Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons. We've sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I'm just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories. Before [Season 1] even came out, Netflix had greenlit us to write some [Season 2] scripts, so we've been working on that for a few months now.
In addition to revealing fans will hopefully ultimately get another three or four seasons now that Season 1 has been binged by a lot of people, the showrunner also confirmed to EW that the YA drama will likely be confirmed for Season 2. At least, Netflix has already requested scripts for more episodes which seems to be a good sign.
Honestly, I’m not sure why the service hasn’t just said, ‘Hey Outer Banks team, you’re renewed,” but if I know anything about Netflix it’s that the content provider likes to wait a little while before a renewal order comes down. It’s like the opposite strategy of Amazon, which has renewed shows like Carnival Row for Season 2 before Season 1 even premiered.
There are exceptions, of course, as Netflix shows like The Witcher have been renewed early. Meanwhile, fans are still waiting on Outer Banks renewal news, but there have been some hints about how the series would pick up the next round, including the potential for the series to film in the Bahamas. Some new villains will be added, but some old ones will be back as well, according to Jonas Pate.
Obviously – and vague spoilers -- given Outer Banks ended on a bit of a cliffhanger where the gold is concerned, the show set itself up with at least an idea of the path the show would go in Season 2. Although, the cliffhanger was not necessarily the original plan for Season 1 as Jonas Pate also noted:
We debated exactly where to end it. We sort of knew the rough architecture of the whole thing. And we actually shot a couple different versions of the same idea to play with how we were going to end it because we just wanted a few to see before we settled on the one that we did.
Luckily, Netflix has been greenlighting content left and right these days, both on the movie and TV front. I'm hopeful we'll hear about Outer Banks coming back for Season 2 sooner rather than later. For now, you can watch Outer Banks streaming on Netflix right now or see what else is coming up streaming with our full schedule.