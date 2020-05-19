Legally Blonde 3 Found Its Writers, And They're Perfect

Leave a Comment
Reese Witherspoon has been in countless film and TV credits through the years, with a successful career as an actress/producer. But one of her projects that is synonymous Witherspoon is the classic comedy Legally Blonde. The 2001 movie was a big hit that inspired a sequel and Broadway musical-- and an upcoming threequel is currently in the works. Legally Blonde 3 recently found its writers, and they're perfect choices. Snaps for that!
While Legally Blonde 3 was confirmed to be in development a few years ago, there's been little news about the upcoming threequel's path to theaters. But the movie has taken a huge step forward, as Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor have signed on to write the project for MGM. And given both writers' careers thus far, they seem like perfect choices to bring Elle Woods to modern audiences.
This news comes to us from Deadline, which revealed Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor's involvement in Legally Blonde 3. Both writers have had successful careers in comedy, which should translate well into the upcoming threequel. Kalig is best known for her work as a writer/actress on The Office, although she's written and starred in a ton of other projects. Her character Kelly Kapoor has a ton of similarities to Elle Woods, although she never had quite the success story as Reese Witherspoon's iconic law student.
As for Dan Goor, he's worked as a writer in a variety of late night talk shows like The Daily Show and Late Night with Conan O'Brien. He also worked as writer/director in the NBC comedy Parks & Recreation and co-creator of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He and Mindy Kaling clearly know comedy well, and it should be interesting to see what they bring to the table with their very own Legally Blonde sequel.
Mindy Kaling's involvement in Legally Blonde 3 will be particularly thrilling for the many fans of The Office. Her character Kelly Kapoor is the ditzy pink-clad employee of Dunder Mifflin, and I can almost guarantee that she know every line from the original Legally Blonde. Her grasp over this specific character archetype will no doubt add to the threequel's script, specifically where its protagonist is concerned. Kaling recently wrote her first feature film Late Night, which she also starred in alongside Emma Thompson.
Legally Blonde may have been released 2001, but it remains part of the pop culture landscape nearly 20 years later. The movie is constantly played on syndication, with its quotable lines part of the world's lexicon. Legally Blonde 2 didn't fare quite as well, but Legally Blonde was also given the Broadway musical treatment. There was also a direct-to-video spinoff Legally Blondes in 2009 which failed to live up to its namesake.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Legally Blonde 3 are more details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.