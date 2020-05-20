Dune, Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 And The Big Release Problem Warner Bros. Could Run Into

Which brings us to the other fact this article hasn’t even factored in: other movie studios. If Tenet shifts, does Disney’s Mulan stay in place on July 24? If we start shifting 2020 movies from all studios further into 2021, does this change things for 2021’s already-scheduled tentpoles? What does this mean for Fast and the Furious 10 (which already shifted) or Avatar 2, another movie that has been long-delayed and long-awaited by fans. Look, it might seem like I’m being nitpicky by focusing on Warner Bros., but I promise the studio is being highlighted here for two reasons. The first is there’s a very good chance it gets the honors of re-opening the box office, which would be super cool.