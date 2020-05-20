How Reese Witherspoon And Mindy Kaling Feel About Bringing Elle Woods To Life Again In Legally Blonde 3

Leave a Comment
Reese Witherspoon has had a long successful career as an actress, but there are a few roles that stand out among the rest as the most memorable. Witherspoon's name is often synonymous with her hilarious performance in Legally Blonde, which has remained a relevant piece of pop culture in the nearly two decades since it arrive in theaters. Following a sequel and Broadway musical adaptation, the franchise is coming back to theaters for Legally Blonde 3, with Mindy Kaling attached to write the script alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor. And now both Kaling and Witherspoon have taken to social media to express their excitement over the upcoming collaboration.
Legally Blonde 3 was first announced to be in development a few years ago, but there hasn't been any major updates until now. But Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor's hiring is a major step forward, one that Reese Witherspoon seems especially pleased about. Once the writers' involvement became public, Witherspoon responded with an adorable post on social media. Check it out below.
Sometimes things fall into place at the right time, and that seems to be the cast with Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling's reunion for Legally Blonde 3. Kaling has proven herself as a Legally Blonde superfan over the years, even replicating Elle Woods' costume from the first movie on social media a while back. Now Witherspoon used that same image to show what a great choice The Office alum is to help bring Elle back to theaters.
Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon starred together in Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time, and it looks like they had a good time collaborating with each other. So much so that the duo will once again team up for Legally Blonde 3, with Mindy Kaling writing the script. Considering Kaling's long career in comedy writing, she's a great choice to continue the franchise, and catch up with everyone's favorite blonde lawyer.
In addition to her writing experience on The Office, The Mindy Project, and (most recently) Late Night, Mindy Kaling's acting experience will also likely come into play when writing for Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3. Her character Kelly Kapoor from The Office shares a ton of similarities with Elle Woods (without inheriting any of her work ethic or drive). I'd even guess that Legally Blonde is one of Kelly's favorite movies.
Mindy Kaling also got in on the fun on social media, once her involvement in Legally Blonde 3 was announced. As she tweeted out:
Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!
Legally Blonde 3 is finally making some steps forward, with both Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling eager to bring Elle Woods back to theaters. There's no telling what to expect from the long-awaited sequel, but I'm eager to see if other familiar faces join the threequel's cast. Because what would Elle be without Jennifer Coolidge's Paulette?
