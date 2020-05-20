Megan Fox Rocks Underwear In Machine Gun Kelly Video After Split From Husband

Leave a Comment
It didn’t take long for Megan Fox to make a pop culture comeback. Just a day after announcing her split from Brian Austin Green, the actress is back on the scene, rocking out in her underwear and appearing in a brand new video of Machine Gun Kelly that's fun, racy and made for the summer.
Called “Bloody Valentine,” the video features Megan Fox doing the usual Megan Fox thing of looking good on camera. The lyrics of the song are about really good sex and what seems to be sensual but messed up dynamics. The video was directed by Michael Garcia and you can check it out below.
Megan Fox seems really comfortable as the object of Machine Gun Kelly’s frustrations in the new music video. There have been rumors the two have been dating in real life as Fox and Brian Austin Green’s marriage fell apart. TMZ spotted the two hanging out and picking up takeout in Los Angeles earlier this month. This was before Brian Austin Green posted some sad information and before news of the split was announced.
So again, these are all rumors, but when you have a music video like this come out and your ex posting things on social media such as this, it doesn't really help throw cold water on the rumor mill.
Megan Fox was in Transformers and other tentpole movies and for a brief time was one of the most popular actresses in the world. Over the past few years, she’s worked at her relationship with Brian Austin Green, as they previously split and then decided to get back together. Meanwhile, she’s still be acting, but the last major project I remember her taking on was New Girl back in 2017. Prior to that she played the iconic character April O’Neil in two Ninja Turtles movies.
“Bloody Valentine” had already almost racked up half a million views at the time of this writing and will doubtless continue to grow from there. I’m not saying the strategy behind this video was to jumpstart Megan Fox’s acting career in a major way again or make her split as clear as possible to the fanbase. Regardless of the motivations behind the music video, it’s seemingly not a bad way to kick off the first day after you are spotlighted in the news for an impending divorce.
Yet, it's also certainly not the tact most people take. Following this movie, next up you can catch Megan Fox in Think Like A Dog, also starring her Transformers co-star Josh Duhamel. She also has movies Rogue and Big Gold Brick on the way. And if there's really something going on in her love life, we'll be sure to keep you updated as that news breaks too. For now, enjoy "Bloody Valentine" to your heart's content.