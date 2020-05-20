Star Wars Comics Figure Charles Lippincott Has Died From Coronavirus Complications

Charles Lippincott’s contribution to the Star Wars marketing empire came from three crucial partnerships he helped foster in the run up to and subsequent buzz surrounding the first film’s release in the late ‘70s. Not only was Lippincott instrumental to getting Marvel Comics on board to do the tie-in comics for Star Wars, but he also brought in long time book publisher Del Rey to handle the various expanded universe novels that make up most of the long discarded Star Wars Legends canon. Perhaps the greatest partnership that came from Lippincott’s early efforts is that of toy manufacturer Kenner, which signed on to make toys for A New Hope after it was already released in theaters.