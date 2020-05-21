Netflix’s The Guard Trailer: Charlize Theron Rises From The Dead And Kicks Ass In New Action Movie

Charlize Theron plays Andy who leads this odd group of mercenaries. They're job is protecting the world, though exactly how is somewhat ambiguous considering they have apparently been viewed as both the good guys and the bad guys through the centuries. KiKi Layne will play Nile, our entry point into this story who somehow has the same immortality ability as the rest of the group, and thus gets recruited to join them and trained to fight alongside them. Meanwhile, Chiwetel Ejiofor is leading a group who is aware of the immortals and who has other plans for the Old Guard.