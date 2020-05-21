Why I'm Shocked Jamie Lee Curtis' First Directorial Movie Will Be At Blumhouse

Leave a Comment
Jamie Lee Curtis has had a long and celebrated career as an actress. Curtis' movies have become part of the pop culture landscape, including projects like True Lies and A Fish Named Wanda. But she's perhaps best known for playing Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise, basically becoming the first true scream queen in the process. It was just announced that Curtis will make her directorial debut called Mother Nature. And I've got to say I'm surprised that she'll be helming a horror movie for Blumhouse.
Now obviously Jamie Lee Curtis and Blumhouse Productions have a good working relationship. David Gordon Green's Halloween was a massive hit in 2018, with the studio quickly green lighting two more sequels to form a new trilogy. Still, I'm shocked that Curtis decided to work on directing project with Blumhouse, namely because she doesn't actually like horror movies.
News of Jamie Lee Curtis' new gig directing Mother Nature came to us from Deadline, revealing that the iconic scream queen will be in the director's chair for her very own addition to the horror genre. But despite her long tenure as Laurie Strode in Halloween, Strode previously expressed that she's not a fan of horror for the most part.
While doing promotion for Blumhouse's first Halloween movie, Jamie Lee Curtis got honest about her feelings about horror movies as a whole. As she put it,
I do not like horror movies. I do not say this for a joke, although it gets a laugh, I really don’t. There’s nothing I like about being scared. I mean, fucking Aladdin scared me. I’m not joking! You know when Jafar becomes a dragon? With his red eyes and stuff? That shit scared me.
Jamie Lee Curtis is known for honest and hilarious personality, and the above comment surely points that out. Because despite having filmed a whopping six Halloween movies including the upcoming sequel Halloween Kills, she doesn't actually like to watch horror flicks. I guess filming spooky movies isn't quite as terrifying as sitting down to watch the finished product.
Although Jamie Lee Curtis isn't a big fan of horror movies, that's exactly the genre she's going to be exploring in her directorial debut. Not much is known about Mother Nature, but it will tackle the issue of climate change through a horror lens. Curtis first got her toes wet as a director helming episodes of Scream Queens and Anything But Love, but Mother Nature is her first time helming a film.
It's currently unclear when Mother Nature will hit theaters, but you can check out Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween Kills October 16th.