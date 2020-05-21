Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Joke About Wild Alternate Titles To A Quiet Place Movies

Leave a Comment
A Quiet Place made a lot of fans when it was released back in 2018, if for no other reason than its incredibly unique premise, and the equally unique film-going experience that came along with it. Being in a theater full of people, all trying desperately to stay quiet, was part of what made the movie itself so good. Of course, depending on your perspective, A Quiet Place may not have been the best title considering that it doesn't quite capture the proper tension. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have some alternative ideas.
In a video that was clearly filmed during the release of the original A Quiet Place, but only recently published, BBC Radio 1 asked John Krasinski and Emily Blunt how else they might have titled the film. Krasinski suggested a title a lot of us were probably thinking about while we sat in the theater watching the movie.
Don’t Fart. Right, that’s where you wanted me to go.
It had to have been a thought that passed through the heads of many people watching A Quiet Place in theaters. With everybody else in he audience trying to remain as silent as possible, it not like people weren't going to notice you if that happened. Nevermind that within the world of the movie, doing so could get you eaten by aliens.
However, I think John Krasinski's wife and A Quiet Place co-star Emily Blunt has the real line on what the movie should have been called, as it represents even better what both the characters and the audience were experiencing over the course of the movie.
What would I call it? Silent Anxiety Attack. Something like that. I think we should retitle this. Is that going to work?
If you had a silent anxiety attack the first time around, then get ready to do it again. While A Quiet Place Part II came so close to being released in theaters that many critics have seen the film, the plug was ultimately pulled on release. The movie is now set to debut September 4.
And it's a good thing too, because the unique aspect of the original film, which one assumes will carry through to the sequel, practically requires a theatrical experience.
If every movie that was delayed was released online tomorrow, A Quiet Place Part II would probably suffer the most. It's not about the giant screen and it's certainly not about the high end sound system, it's about the communal experience of watching it in a large theater. Without that, I'm not sure the movie would be the same. Director John Kransinski himself said he wanted people to see the movie together in the theater, which is why the decision to delay the movie was made.