Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Joke About Wild Alternate Titles To A Quiet Place Movies

If every movie that was delayed was released online tomorrow, A Quiet Place Part II would probably suffer the most. It's not about the giant screen and it's certainly not about the high end sound system, it's about the communal experience of watching it in a large theater. Without that, I'm not sure the movie would be the same. Director John Kransinski himself said he wanted people to see the movie together in the theater, which is why the decision to delay the movie was made.