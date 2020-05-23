Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Reveals Wild Alternate Design For The Time Travel Suits

View this post on Instagram

Early concept art for the time travel suit in Avengers Endgame here applied on Captain America. As it is about dangerous travel this one is inspired by elite pilot like those from Sr71, you know the Lockheed Blackbird also used by the Xmen. It was some really fast and hard to locate jet. I’ve read some articles about those pilots and it was quite a thing. The color scheme and the small pipes here and there for refreshing the air are inspired by those pilot suits. There is also some hints of astronauts spacesuits (we’re talking about trying through the Quantum Realm!) - #avengers #avengersendgame #timetravel #conceptart #mcu #charadesign #captainamerica #marvelstudios #chrisevans #blackbird #marvel #endgame #marvelcinematicuniverse #sr71