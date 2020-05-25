Suicide Squad Director Reveals Epic Deleted Scene For Katana

Leave a Comment
It's a fascinating time in the DC Extended Universe. There's a handful of highly anticipated movies coming down the pipeline, and it was recently announced that the mythical Snyder Cut of Justice League was finally becoming a reality courtesy of HBO Max. This victory has some fans already calling for the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad, as his ill-fated movie also suffered from studio interference. And now David Ayer has revealed one epic deleted scene for Karen Fukuhara's Katana.
Katana was a relatively small part of Suicide Squad, although she kicked some serious ass throughout the movie's runtime. Plenty of David Ayer's ideas for the villain-centric movie fell by the wayside on its journey to theaters, including a love triangle between Harley, Joker, and Will Smith's Deathstroke. And Katana was originally given an epic sequence of her own. As Ayer shared on social media,
Yeah, that sounds awesome. It would have been awesome to see Katana doing battle with the members of the Suicide Squad, especially after the group bonded over drinks earlier in the film. Harley Quinn and the crew likely wouldn't want to hurt her, although her soul-stealing sword would really raise the stakes. Talk about FOMO.
David Ayer's tweet is sure to add more fuel to the fire for moviegoers hoping to #ReleaseTheAyerCut. A ton of scenes and concepts were ultimately cut from Suicide Squad, something that the filmmaker has been open about throughout the years-- especially after the theatrical cut failed to resonate with critics and audiences alike. And the filmmaker's original plans for the movie sound even more ambitious.
Katana was a mostly silent member of Task Force X in Suicide Squad. While she fought along the team throughout the movie's runtime, she had a limited amount of dialogue and character development. But it would have been epic to see Cara Delevigne's Enchantress possess the sword master, and attempt to her strengths against the likes of Captain Boomerang, El Diablo, and Deathstroke. But that scene was cut, and Katana never really got her chance to shine in the movie's theatrical cut.
Task Force X's story will continue with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which is a sequel/reboot involving another team of DC villains. While there are a ton of new faces making up the all-star cast, there are a few actors returning from David Ayer's original movie. Unfortunately, there's been no indication of Karen Fukuhara returning to play Katana agin. Although we will see Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, Amanda Waller, and Captain Boomerang appear in Gunn's DC debut.
With the Snyder Cut arriving in 2021 after years of fan campaigning, it should be interesting to see how David Ayer's bits of information on his version of Suicide Squad help to fuel the new calls for the #AyerCut. The DC fandom is no doubt feeling galvanized by the Justice League's alternate cut becoming a reality, although David Ayer himself has explained that his cut probably won't see the light of day.
There are a ton of DC projects to look forward to including The Batman, The Suicide Squad, and Wonder Woman 1984-- in addition to the upcoming re-release of Justice League. It'll be interesting to see how the DCEU continues to change with each new movie, as Warner Bros. appears to be planning the shared universe's future based on each movie's performance at the box office.
The next installment in the DCEU is Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.