Why Disney World Had To Cancel A Bunch Of Stuff To Let People Back Into The Parks

Walt Disney World has been closed for more than two months and when it reopens a lot of things will be different. The need to keep safety in mind means that the park won't be opening to full capacity, and social distancing measures will need to be implemented in places like attraction lines and restaurants. Unfortunately, this means that both of those things will need to be completely restructured, and as a result any restaurant reservations or FastPass+ times that guests had previously set up, were just cancelled across the board.