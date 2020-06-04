Despite Contrary Reports, Justin Timberlake's Trolls World Tour Sequel Is Actually Leading The Box Office

Even when box office is fully operational, there’s not always a distinct “truth” with box office. An example I like to give is the box office totals when Fifty Shades Freed came out. One way to read those numbers is to argue the third movie in the trilogy made the least money in the franchise and was thus not a success compared to its predecessors. Another way to argue those same numbers would be to note Fifty Shades Freed, while the lowest money maker in the franchise, still helped Fifty Shades to become a billion dollar franchise and in fact was a success because it made $371 million on a $55 million budget. This is a clear example of how the same story can skew negative or positive, depending on how you personally see things.