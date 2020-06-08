Blumhouse's You Should Have Left Trailer: Watch Kevin Bacon And Amanda Seyfried Terrified In A Haunted House

Leave a Comment
The horror genre has been in a renaissance over the past few years, as countless critically acclaimed movies have hit theaters and cleaned up at the box office. Many of these modern hits come to us from Blumhouse Productions, including the likes of Get Out, The Invisible Man, and Happy Death Day. And now the legendary Kevin Bacon is starring his his own Blumhouse movie alongside Amanda Seyfried, titled You Should Have Left. And the movie's first trailer just arrived.
Kevin Bacon has had a long and celebrated career in film, working so much that "10 Degrees of Kevin Bacon" has become part of pop culture. Now Mean Girls alum Amanda Seyfried can officially say that she's one degree away, as they're playing husband and wife in David Koepp's upcoming horror movie You Should Have Left. And it looks like the movie is going to be pretty wild. Check out the trailer below.
Is it June yet? You Should Have Left looks like a terrifying psychological thriller that's going to contain plenty of wild twists. While the movie's plot is kept relatively under wraps with this first trailer, it's clear that Kevin Bacon is going to be giving a fascinating performance. Furthermore, it's got hints of his 1999 horror movie Stir of Echoes. Let's break down what we're being shown so far.
The trailer for You Should Have Left opens up on its protagonists, a couple named Theo and Susanna, played by Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried respectively. The pair decide to get away from their day-to-day life, and rent a gorgeous house with their young daughter Ella. While they're first enamored by the home's architecture and location, things soon start getting weird.
The couple's daughter Ella has the first real scary moment from the above trailer, as she sees a human-sized shadow on her bedroom wall. While Kevin Bacon's Theo tries to quell her fears, it's clear that there's some sort of insidious presence in their new home. And the trailer soon descends into chaos.
The house itself begins to puzzle Theo, as he finds extra light switches and a discrepancy in the home's size. Additionally, Theo and Susanna also argue about how they even came to rent this new space; they both remember the other person suggesting it. There's seemingly something supernatural happening during You Should Have Left, although the trailer also puts the character's sanity into question.
All sorts of spooky things happen as the trailer moves on, including a mysterious note that inspired You Should Have Left's title. Throughout the trailer its unclear if the threat is human or supernatural. Or alternatively, if the movie's protagonists are actually responsible, and are simply unreliable narrators. The possibilities are seemingly endless, but the trailer does make the movie seem like its full of scares.
An official poster for You Should Have Left was also released, check it out below.
You Should Have Left was helmed by David Koepp, who has had a long and successful career in the film industry, both as a writer an director. He wrote beloved movies like Jurassic Park, Death Becomes Her, Mission: Impossible, and Sam Raimi's Spider-Man. He also helmed Kevin Bacon's previous psychological horror movie Stir of Echoes, and the movies to feel like they have some similarities and connections.
Rather than arriving in theaters, You Should Have Left will be released On Demand on June 19, 2020. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.