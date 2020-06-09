Halloween Kills Rumor: Is Another Fan-Favorite Character Returning?

Leave a Comment
The horror has seen a ton of new and exciting properties during the genre's current renaissance. But horror has always stood on long-running franchises, with plenty of classics making their way back to theaters with modern twist. Chief among them is David Gordon Green's 2018 Halloween movie, which will expanded into a full-blown trilogy starting with Halloween Kills arriving in theaters this October. The sequel will bring back a ton of characters from John Carpenter's original Halloween, and a new rumor indicated that we might see the return of Donald Pleasence's Dr. Loomis.
Donald Pleasence appeared in a whopping five Halloween movies throughout his career. He played Dr. Loomis, Michael Myer's psychiatrist who is the most significant character in the franchise besides Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode. Pleasence died in 1995, but a new rumor indicates he still might appear in Halloween Kills.
This new rumor comes to us from Dark Universe, citing unnamed sources close to Halloween Kills. The unconfirmed report claims that Dr. Loomis will appear in the sequel through a flashback set in 1978, when the original Halloween is set. But given the actor's death in 1995, it's unclear exactly how Halloween Kills might make this into a reality. We'll just have to wait and see for now.
Jamie Lee Curtis has teased that Halloween Kills will "unpack" the events of the original Halloween movie. The film's cast definitely indicates this, as it'll feature a ton of familiar faces. OG cast members Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and Charles Cyphers will all reprise their roles, while Anthony Michael Hall and Robert Longstreet will play adult versions of Tommy Doyle and Lonnie Elam.
Given how many characters will be returning to the franchise with Halloween Kills, it makes sense that director David Gordon Green might want to find a way to give Donald Pleasence's signature character an appearance as well. We'll just have to see if this rumor actually comes to fruition once the highly anticipated sequel finally hits theaters this coming October.
2018's Halloween brought Michael Myers into the modern age, and was a direct sequel to John Carpenter's original movie of the same name. Laurie and her family survived his new massacre through Haddonfield, but failed to actually kill him when setting Laurie's house ablaze. It looks like Halloween Kills will see the survivors from Michael's first attack grouped together for their safety, and smart money says they're not all going to make it out alive.
Dr. Loomis is the person who understands Michael Myers the best, and his absence was certainly felt during 2018's Halloween. While we were given a "New Loomis" in Haluk Bilginer's Dr. Ranbir Sartain, who ended up being crazy in his own wright and worshipping Michael.
Halloween Kills is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 16th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.