Ana De Armas And Ben Affleck's Relationship Seemingly Moving Forward With Family Vacations

The current health crisis may have been breeding ground for a number of Hollywood breakups, including Kelly Clarkson’s recent file for divorce or Mary-Kate Olsen now making good use of her “ironclad” prenup, but Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas are living proof that love can bloom through dirt too. The new couple made it social media official last month, and now de Armas and her sweet pup are joining the Affleck family summer vacation.
Ana de Armas was spotted loading her luggage (her doggo in one arm) toward a private jet with boyfriend Ben Affleck and two of his three kids on Thursday. The Knives Out actress has previously been pictured bonding with the kids of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck in recent weeks. It looks like she’s reached the next level by joining his family for a getaway.
The 47-year-old Justice League actor met Ana de Armas on the set of the film Deep Water back in November. Rumors started swirling about the co-stars being a couple back in March when they were seen together in Cuba. When stay-at-home orders fell into place shortly after, Affleck and de Armas began socially isolating together in Los Angeles.
The couple have been spotted walking their dogs together around Brentwood, donning matching half-heart necklaces and sharing clothing. Ana de Armas looks to be hitting things off with Affleck’s kids, recently seen joking around with a cardboard cutout of the soon-to-be Bond Girl. Affleck was beside de Armas for her 32nd birthday last month for a private dessert party. Check out their cute celebration:
Ben Affleck’s ex-wife since 2018, Jennifer Garner, is reportedly “happy” to see her Daredevil co-star move on with the actress. Maybe these pictures from Page Six means she’ll get some much-needed time off from the mom-of-three-kids life by giving de Armas a chance to fill in for summer vacation. The actress recently sent a funny homemade music video surrounded by all the laundry she’s doing. Take a look:
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married in 2005 and have 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Samuel together. Ana de Armas has also previously been married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet before their 2013 divorce. Affleck and de Armas’ upcoming movie Deep Water centers on a couple in an open relationship. When one of de Armas’ other lovers goes missing, fingers point to Affleck’s character.
Deep Water is coming to theaters on November 13, and de Armas will star in No Time To Die, which serves as Daniel Craig's final James Bond appearance, on November 25. Ben Affleck dealt with filming delays on his next collaboration with Matt Damon with Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more updates on Hollywood stars.