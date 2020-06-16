Plot Twist, Chris Evans’ Favorite Marvel Character Isn’t Captain America

Leave a Comment
Over the past decade of filmmaking, The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth force in the entertainment industry. The shared universe is showing no signs of slowing down, as Phase Four is kicking off with the Black Widow movie. But it'll be a new chapter in the franchise, as Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have retired from their roles. The latter actor starred as Steve Rogers for a whopping seven movies in the MCU, but it turns out that Captain America isn't actually his favorite Marvel hero.
Chris Evans is still riding the success of his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the Knives Out actor's schedule is now much more forgiving for other projects. He recently looked back on his years as Captain America, and revealed that another Marvel hero is actually his favorite. Namely, Peter Parker/Spider-Man. As he put it,
I love Captain America, but Spider-Man was my childhood hero. I would have loved doing scenes like attaching myself to the sides of buildings and trying to spring from one building to the next.
Well, when you put it that way. Because while Chris Evans got to do plenty of badass action and even wild Mjolnir within the MCU, Spider-Man's gig does sound especially fun. Just ask Tom Holland, who seems to be having a great ride as the Queens-based wall crawler.
Chris Evans' comments to SCMP show that he's just as much of a Marvel fan as the rest of us. And while he obviously has an intimate relationship with Steve Rogers, you can't deny that Spider-Man is one epic character. He's a fan favorite for a reason, including one of the MCU's leading actor. And while Evans had the privilege of playing both the Human Torch and Captain America, he can't deny the appeal of Spidey.
Later in that same interview, Chris Evans did reveal one downside that comes with playing Spider-Man. As an experienced comic book actor, he's wont to think about certain logistic issues. Specifically, the costume. As he put it,
But I would have hated to wear Spider-Man’s mask. I’m very claustrophobic, and I doubt whether I could have worn that kind of full suit and mask for hours a day on a set. I much prefer my Captain America outfit, which I think is cooler anyway!
Well, that's one way of looking at it. Chris Evans got to wear a variety of costumes as Captain America, ranging from classic and colorful to a more modern military-like design. But they were all pretty badass, with Evans going so far as to rank it above Spider-Man's suit in the MCU. Bold words, Steve Rogers.
It'll be interesting to see how Phase Four moves the shared universe forward without some of its biggest protagonists. The OG Avengers' contracts are all up, with some of them appearing in Disney+ shows or a new solo flick. But Captain America, Iron Man, and (soon) Black Widow seem to be gone for good.
