Hulu's Palm Springs Trailer: Andy Samberg Gets His Own Raunchy Groundhog Day

Over the past few years, streaming services have stepped up their game in regards to releasing original content. While Netflix continues to pop out original movies at an aggressive rate, Hulu has also gotten in on the game. And a new quirky romantic comedy is coming next month, starring Saturday Night Live alum Andy Samberg. Titled Palm Springs, the upcoming movie is a modern take on Groundhog Day, with an even more existential message. And the movie's first trailer just arrived.
Palm Springs is directed by newcomer Max Barbakow in his feature film directorial debut. The upcoming Hulu movie will feature a young pair who meet at a wedding, before suddenly being tied together in a loop for all eternity. It's a high concept comedy starring Andy Samberg, who is playing opposite How I Met Your Mother's Cristin Milioti and a strong supporting cast. Check out the first trailer for Palm Springs below.
Well this looks like a seriously good time. The first trailer for Palm Springs clearly spells out the world that will occupy the movie, while still leaving countless questions for the movie to answer throughout its runtime. Let's break down exactly what we're being shown here.
Palm Springs' trailer opens on Cristin Milioti's character Sarah, waking up in a hotel room on the day of a wedding. Pay attention to the first shot, because it's one that we'll be shown multuple times throughout the Palm Springs trailer, and no doubt even more in the movie itself. Said wedding is the primary setting of the upcoming movie, and it's also where Sarah eventually meets Andy Samberg's Nyles.
The two connect and eventually go off to make out in the woods, which is when things really get crazy. Nyles' is suddenly hit with an arrow, and soon runs for his life into a mysterious cave. But he's followed by Sarah before she suddenly wakes up at the beginning of that very same day. A Groundhog Day loop begins, with various shenanigans accompanying each reset.
By following Nyles into the cave, Sarah bound their fate together. Because the two of them are destined to live the same day over and over again indefinitely. It puts a literal spin on the phrase "always a bridesmaid, never a bride", as there's no way to make time actually move forward.
On top of Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, Max Barbakow assembled a strong supporting cast for Palm Springs. The great J.K. Simmons is shown as a mentor or sorts to Nyles, seemingly aware of his predicament. Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Supergirl's Tyler Hoechlin play the happy couple, whose wedding is interrupted by the film's protagonist countless times.
Palm Springs is set to arrive on Hulu on July 10th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.