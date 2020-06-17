The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Releases First Poster With Salma Hayek And Ryan Reynolds, Along With Some Bad News

View this post on Instagram

Because of the confinement the release of HWB has been postponed to the summer of 2021. I’m kind of bummed because I can’t wait for you all to see it. Por la cuarentena, el estreno de Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, se movió al próximo verano. Que lastima porque muero de ganas de que lo vean. #HitmansWifesBodyguard @samuelljackson @vancityreynolds @imdb