The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz Teases More Costume Reveals

The DC Extended Universe may have had a rocky start, but the franchise seems to have found its footing over the past few years. Warner Bros. has some very exciting projects coming down the line, including Matt Reeves' The Batman. The upcoming solo flick will introduce a new Batman to audiences with Robert Pattinson, as well as a stellar cast of supporting character. Chief among them is Zoe Kravitz' Selina Kyle/ Catwoman, and the Big Little Lies star recently opened up about her costume's eventual reveal.
The Batman was in the midst of filming in the U.K. prior to sets being shut down two months into filming. Director Matt Reeves quickly began revealing glimpses from the set in order to avoid leaks, including Robert Pattinson's Batman suit and Batmobile. And according to Zoe Kravitz, her look as Catwoman was about to get the same treatment before sets around the world shut down. As she put it,
I think if this hadn't happened, it probably would've come out by now.
FOMO alert. It looks like the rabid DC fanbase could have gotten more glimpses into The Batman if the movie hadn't stopped production so suddenly. Because while Robert Pattinson's costume broke the internet, moviegoers are also interested in the appearances for Riddler, Catwoman, Penguin, and any other mystery characters that might pop up.
Zoe Kravitz' comments to the Happy Sad Confused Podcast are sure to excite DC fans who are eagerly anticipating any glimpses into The Batman. The movie's title character is arguably the most popular comic hero of all time, making the various denizens of Gotham City iconic in their own wright. As such, moviegoers are eager to see what the cast of The Batman will look like within the DCEU.
Obviously Zoe Kravitz and company must keep the contents of The Batman a secret, especially since the movie's release has been pushed back to October of 2021. But the High Fidelity actress did voice her approval of the Catwoman suit, which is sure to excite the rabid DC fanbase. As she put it,
I love it... Yes, the tone of this film very much feels like its own thing. It’s funny, I didn’t really think about how difficult it is to make something as simple as a catsuit original. It’s like, how do you invent the jean jacket? It’s jean, it’s a jacket. What do you do? But Jacqueline Durran, who’s our amazing costume designer, is just a genius.
Well thats intriguing. Every live-action Catwoman has worn very different costumes, so it should be interesting to see what route The Batman goes. Michelle Pfeiffer's Batman Returns look was an iconic skin-tight suit that required vacuum sealing, while Anne Hathaway's The Dark Knight Rises costume was more realistic and practical. Then there's Halle Berry's BDSM inspired look for 2004's ill-fated Catwoman movie.
The important thing is that Zoe Kravitz feels comfortable, as she'll be spending so many grueling hours in the Catwoman suit for The Batman. And with the movie gearing up to start filming again, I'm hoping that the reveal of her suit comes shortly after. With the blockbuster being pushed back, more reveals would be a great way to keep anticipation up.
The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 1st, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.