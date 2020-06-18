Jennifer Garner Reveals How She And Her Kids With Ben Affleck Are Doing During Quarantine

Leave a Comment
It’s been a long three months for many of us as we have adjusted to pausing our typical routines and spending a lot more time at home and to slow the spread of COVID-19. Already busy mom Jennifer Garner has been social isolating with her three kids in Los Angeles has provided an update about how her and Ben Affleck’s kids are holding up to The Ellen Degeneres Show:
Everyone's really good. It’s actually they’ve been great. We have our moments of course, but I think they really get the call to action of staying put and working hard to keep your chins up. They're cleaning the house and helping out and they've been really good.
Jennifer Garner has two daughters Violet and Seraphina, as well as an 8-year-old son named Samuel. She revealed she is putting her kids to work around the house and had a bit of an incident recently. In her words:
Every Sunday we do the whole house, we do everything. My son, I finally let him do his bathroom on his own... I walked in after and his whole bathtub was grey. He had put so much bathtub cleaner in it and then just filled it with water and emptied the water out so it had coated the inside of the tub. It took me like 20 minutes of scrubbing so I had to take that [duty] back.
Oops. Hey, at least the actress is taking this time to show her kids how to keep things tidy around the house. Just look at all the laundry she’s stuck with on the regular,
Jennifer Garner caught up with Ellen DeGeneres just a few days after Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas were spotted leaving for a family vacation with a couple of her kids. The Alias actress is probably enjoying some much needed time away from mom life as Hollywood’s new it-couple whisked them away for a little escape.
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have been divorced since 2018. While the Batman v Superman star has found love with a high-profile Knives Out breakout star, Garner has been reportedly enjoying an under-the-radar relationship with businessman John C. Miller since their breakup and “happy” for her ex. Affleck met de Armas on the set of their upcoming passionate drama Deep Water and have since been social isolating together in Los Angeles.
Anna de Armas made her relationship public last month when she shared adorable photos of her birthday celebration with Affleck in the desert on Instagram. Take a look:
Ana de Armas has been spending quality time with Affleck’s kids too. She was recently seen playing with them in Los Angeles with a hilarious lifesize cardboard cutout of herself. Perhaps it’s an inside joke within the family? It’s cute to see the Garner-Affleck family enjoy themselves and make the most of quarantine to bond both sides of the family and remain tight knit.
Affleck and de Armas’ film Deep Water hits theaters this November and Jennifer Garner is getting ready to star in the Apple TV+ series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends and comedy musical Fantasy Camp. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more news on Hollywood stars.