Will Scream 5 Have More Returning Faces? Here’s What David Arquette Says

The horror genre has been in a renaissance over the past few years, resulting in tons of new and critically acclaimed projects hitting theaters. But horror has always been about long-running franchises, and moviegoers were recently thrilled to learn that Scream 5 is being developed. Wes Craven's franchise changed slashers forever, with its strange mix of comedy and terror. Franchise star David Arquette has signed on to reprise his role as Dewey in the upcoming sequel, but will his co-stars return as well?
Throughout all four Scream movies thus far, there have been three central characters: David Arquette's Dewey, Courteney Cox's Gale, and Neve Campbell's Sidney. But despite Campbell revealing she was in talks to possibly return, Arquette is the only actor currently confirmed for Scream 5. The 48 year-old actor was recently asked about his co-stars' possible return, saying:
It's just me so far, I don't know. I don't know if anyone else is gonna do it. I don't know what my role is. I mean I'm Dewey, again, but we're really not allowed to talk about anything.
Say it ain't so, Sheriff. It looks like David Arquette isn't sure if the Woodsboro gang will be getting back together for the upcoming fifth installment in the Scream franchise. This could be a game changer for the franchise, although it would likely get a ton of backlash from movie fans.
David Arquette's comments to Andy Cohen on Radio Andy are sure to pique the interest of Scream fans out there, who are eager to catch up with Gale and Sidney. Neve Campbell's character is the main protagonist of the franchise, a "final girl" who always manages to make it out her near death experiences. It's impossible to imagine Scream 5 without her, as well as Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers.
When Wes Craven died in 2015, it seemingly put the Scream franchise on an indefinite hold. But that changed thanks to Ready or Not's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who have crafted a new story that honors Craven's original vision. Their work impressed even Neve Campbell herself, who has praised their vision after revealing she was in talks to play Sidney again. But there's been no indication as to whether or not that has come to fruition.
David Arquette's comments are also interesting because he claims not to know if either of his co-stars would return, including ex-wife Courteney Cox. The two actors are co-parenting a daughter, so they're obviously in regular contact. But while he may know a bit more than he's letting on, Arquette is being careful not to break his contract and reveal any information about Scream 5.
