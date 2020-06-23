Jason Blum Teases Halloween Kills’ First Trailer

Leave a Comment
Over the past few years, the horror genre has stepped into a renaissance. Countless terrifying movies have hit theaters, resulting in both box office and critical acclaim. Many of these hits have come to us from Blumhouse Productions, including Get Out, Happy Death Day, and The Invisible Man. But the studio also has turned its attention on classic franchises like Halloween. The 2018 movie was a massive success, with two more sequels coming starting with Halloween Kills this October. And now Jason Blum is teasing the movie's first trailer.
Director David Gordon Green is re-teaming up with writer Danny McBride to complete two more Halloween movies, and craft a bonafide horror trilogy in the process. Halloween Kills is in the can, and expected to arrive in theaters this coming October-- as long as they're open. While we got a brief video from the upcoming sequel's set, fans are eager for Halloween Kills to release its first official trailer. Producer Jason Blum recently spoke to this possibility, saying:
Well, we’re trying to get that trailer out and trying to get that movie out before the end of the year. That’s our hope, dream, and plan. We’ll see.
That was pretty honest. It looks like Jason Blum is as clueless as the rest of us as to when movie theaters will go back to normal, but he does seem hopeful and committed to bringing Halloween Kills to theaters for the upcoming holiday. And as long as those plans move forward, we should be treated to the movie's first trailer shortly.
Jason Blum shared his thoughts about Halloween Kills during a conversation with EW about the new Kevin Bacon horror movie You Should Have Left. Eventually the conversation turned to the beloved Jamie Lee Curtis-led franchise, and Michael Myers' next appearance on the big screen. And according to the producer, we maybe treated to the first trailer for Halloween Kills sooner rather than later-- depending on how global health issues proceed.
Jamie Lee Curtis has teased how Halloween Kills will unpack the events of John Carpenter's original 1978 Halloween movie. The upcoming horror flick will presumably kick up right after the events of 2018's Halloween, as the clips from the set reveal Laurie Strode in the hospital tending to her wounds. But since the Strode women failed to actually kill Michael Myers during their trap in Laurie's house, The Shape will presumably continue his massacre through Haddonfield.
The cast of Halloween Kills shows that the survivors from Michael Myers' various attacks are being assembled. Actors Kyle Richards, Charles Cyphers, and Nancy Stephens will all be reprising their roles from John Carpenter's Halloween, decades after it was released. Additionally, adult version of characters Tommy Doyle and Lonnie Elam will appear to round out the cast. And smart money says they won't all make it out alive.
2018's Halloween was a record breaking success when it hit theaters, so its no surprise that Blumhouse will want to expand the story into a new trilogy. David Gordon Green and Danny McBride have a true love for John Carpenter's original slasher, and put the same sense of tension into their first Halloween movie. Clearly Halloween Kills will be intimately connected to the OG movie, which should delight hardcore fans of the franchise.
Halloween Kills is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 16th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.