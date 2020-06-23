Netflix’s Feel The Beat Cast Share Feelings After Hitting Netflix’s Top Movies

View this post on Instagram

It takes a village! Wow, thank you so much to all the people around the world who are watching and supporting Feel The Beat. I feel so lucky to have been part of such a sweet story that’s making people feel so good. Congratulations to every cast and crew member who worked so hard to make a really positive and kindhearted film. I’m very proud to be part of this movie. #netflix #netflixfilm #feelthebeat