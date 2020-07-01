Jurassic World: Dominion’s Sam Neill Explains How Much The Original Cast Will Be In The Sequel

Leave a Comment
The Jurassic Park franchise has entertained moviegoers for decades, bringing dinosaurs to life with cutting edge technology in the process. We're currently in the midst of the Jurassic World trilogy, which changed the rules of the property with Fallen Kingdom's twist ending. The trio of original Jurassic Park stars Jeff Goldblum Laura Dern and Sam Neill are all reprising their roles for Jurassic World: Dominion, but how big will their roles be? Luckily, Neill recently addressed that very question recently.
Jeff Goldblum appeared as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, to the delight of the franchise's generations of fans. But it was a very brief appearance, serving as a book ends to the sequel. As such, fans have been wondering how much the OG cast will actually be in Dominion. Luckily Sam Neill recently spoke to his role, saying:
We’re all the way through the film, Jeff, and me, and Laura.
Well, this is exciting. It looks like Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill won't be pushed to the side as mere cameos in Jurassic World: Dominion. Instead, we'll see the original cast throughout the highly anticipated threequel's runtime. And while their roles remain a mystery, this news is sure to help build hype for Dominion as it gears up to continue filming.
Sam Neill's comments to Yahoo! are sure to delight audiences who are eagerly anticipating any indication of Jurassic World: Dominion's contents. Because while Jeff Goldlbum had limited screentime in the most recent Jurassic World movie, Dominion will put the OG's back in action. With dinosaurs now free and living roaming the world, smart money says characters Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler, and Alan Grant will presumably be a valuable resource given their experienced in the park.
The contents of Jurassic World: Dominion are a complete mystery at this point, but the stakes have never been higher. Colin Trevorrow will complete the current trilogy, which recently broke new ground for the property. The genetic testing used to revive the park's dinosaurs was shown to work on humans, specifically young Maisie Lockwood. That's the reason why she let the dinosaurs who had been rescued from Isla Nublar free, likely putting the planet into a state of chaos in the process.
Moviegoers are eager to see how the world has survived now that dinosaurs are among us. We were given a taste of the franchise's future with Colin Trevorrow's short film Battle at Big Rock. Humanity is clearly in no position to be interacting with such powerful creatures, and smart money says that the world will turn to OG characters like Sam Neill's Alan Grant during this time of chaos.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently expected to hit theaters on June 11th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.