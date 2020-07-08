Don’t Worry, Knives Out’s Twitter Feud With Ana De Armas’ Fans Has Been Settled

Leave a Comment
Rian Johnson's Knives Out was one of the biggest movies of 2019, earning the filmmaker an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Johnson assembled a killer cast to bring the dark comedy murder mystery to life, including the likes of Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Actress Ana de Armas also starred as Marta, in a role that introduced her to a wide audience before her eventual appearance in No Time to Die. The Knives Out twitter recently feuded with a fan account for de Armas, but luckily the situation seems to have resolved itself.
In perhaps the most hilariously bizarre feud in recent mystery, the official Knives Out twitter went viral for blocking an Ana de Armas fan account called Armas Updates. Going along with the movie's biting sense of humor, Knives Out also threw some shade their way in the form of a handful of tweets. But now it seems that the two social media accounts have made amends. Check out the happy ending below.
We may be living in divisive times, but if this particular celebrity feud was able to be squashed, there's hope for the future. Because after their tweets went viral, it looks like Knives Out's Twitter has unblocked Armas Updates. What's more, the account even responded to the news with one more (possibly shady) response: "ily."
This latest turn of events came after the back and forth between Knives Out and Armas Updates broke the internet yesterday. Social media users took great joy with this bizarre and hilarious online feud, especially considering the administrators for both accounts are a mystery. The Knives Out account seems to be having fun with the ongoing situation, which even got the attention of Rian Johnson himself.
That's right, even Knives Out's director/writer got involved in this hilarious and strange social media saga. He directly responded to Knives Out on twitter, and took some joy with the strange situation. As he posted on his own personal account,
Same, though. That's what made the interaction between these two Twitter accounts so viral: the mixture of confusion and delight. And while Ana de Armas' character Marta isn't expected to appear in Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel, her fans still don't want to be left out of any possible social media posts from the franchise's official Twitter. Luckily now Armas Updates can see every new post, including snarky ones about the fan account.
Of course, Rian Johnson is no stranger to wild online interactions. When Star Wars: The Last Jedi was first released he was the subject of a massive backlash due to his bold narrative choices. But the movie impressed Lucasfilm enough that he's attached to helm his own movie outside of the Skywalker Saga. Of course, it looks like Knives Out's sequel may come first.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all thing Knives Out as details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.