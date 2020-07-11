What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Mark Wahlberg

Throughout the past two (coming on three) decades, Mark Wahlberg has established himself as an A-list Oscar-nominated actor/producer through his dedicated work ethic, his collaborations with many high-level directors, including Martin Scorsese, Paul Thomas Anderson, Peter Jackson, David O. Russell, Ridley Scott, Adam McKay, and more, and his unexpected acting range. He can play both lighthearted and serious, action-friendly or something more casual, and he's certainly made some exceptional films throughout his extensive career (and a few not-so-good ones along the way).

Whether you're looking for a suspenseful drama, a nuanced character study, a buddy comedy, a dynamic thriller, a massive action blockbuster, or practically anything else in-between, Mark Wahlberg has you covered. He's made a variety of movies throughout his career, and you can watch quite a few of them on various streaming services. If you're a Mark Wahlberg fan, this is where you can stream some of his biggest movies.