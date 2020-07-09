How Much Weight Cats Actress Rebel Wilson Is Trying To Lose Before The End Of The Year

Leave a Comment
A few weeks ago, Rebel Wilson really started opening up about her weight loss journey in 2020. She says the whole process has not been easy, particularly given the Hollywood system was seemingly unsupportive of her goals and wanted her to “stay bigger” as part of her comedic charm. Yet, Wilson has turned 40 and made a commitment to her weight loss goals, recently revealing how much she ultimately hopes to lose.
In a post for fans, Rebel Wilson detailed how she is hoping to get to 75 kg or a little over 165 pounds. She still has a ways to go, but the actress told her 8 million followers on Instagram that 75 kg is her ultimate goal. Yet, even if she’s making it look easy, 2020 has been a struggle in a lot of ways.
Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way. What are your goals this year? I’ll be honest with you guys - with my ‘Year of Health’ mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs - but I’m working hard x.
The year 2020 has been Rebel Wilson’s “Year of Health.” She detailed how she actually started her weight loss journey in 2019 after she had to work to get fit for Cats. She previously revealed at one point she lost 8 pounds over less than a week of filming the musical movie. The film may have been a spectacular flop, but it honestly sounds like a winner in that it helped Wilson on her journey to being fitter, happier and more productive.
While it’s not all gains every single day and while Rebel Wilson hasn’t been super specific about how much weight she’s lost so far, estimations from dietitians online believe the 40-year-old has lost at least 40 lbs. 40 for 40, is not a bad way to kick off such a momentous birthday.
Meanwhile, lately as her hometown of Sydney has been starting to reopen, Rebel Wilson has detailed being able to head back to the gym once more. The actress recently shared a look at herself, looking svelte and holding a really cool handbag as she shared a pretty nice look at her view.
Rebel Wilson’s weight loss can be attributed to a new focus on her diet and the hard workout time she has put in with her trainer Jono Castano, though it is worth noting she’s fond of taking a break every now and again. She and her trainer detoured from working out for a fun day at the zoo about a week ago, in fact.
Quarantine this year has been different for everyone. Some of us have spent the time doing activities that are more relaxing while others have used the time to finish projects or achieve goals, including weight loss. There’s no "better" path for living during this weird time, but it sounds as if Rebel Wilson is happy about where she’s at in her life and in her career. You can catch the Pitch Perfect in LOL: Last One Laughing Australia right meow.