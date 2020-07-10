No, Jurassic World: Dominion Hasn’t Already Stopped Production Again

Leave a Comment
The Jurassic Park franchise has been entertaining moviegoers for decades, continuing to push the boundaries of technology, and both visual and practical effects. The dinosaur-centric property returned to theaters with Jurassic World, which has grown into its own bonafide trilogy. Jurassic World: Dominion will wrap up the story, with the threequel starting production back up in the U.K.. Rumors recently made their way around the internet that multiple crew members had already tested positive for COVID-19, but now production is setting the record straight.
Movie sets abroad are slowly starting up, with strict health and safety precautions in place to keep the cast and crew safe. Jurassic World: Dominion is one of the few projects to get back to work, like James Cameron's Avatar sequels. While the cast has been open about the careful health measures on set, a rumor still went viral about crew members getting sick. Now Universal has broken their silence on this report, saying:
Any reports indicating that Jurassic World: Dominion has halted production are categorically untrue. The production is headed into its fifth day of shooting tomorrow, and we’re thrilled to be back in front of the camera on this incredible project.
Well, that seems pretty cut and dry. It looks like all things are going well over on the set of Jurassic World: Dominion, as the cast and crew adjust to the "new normal" for filming. Almost a full week of work is in the can, which is an exciting step forward and hopeful for the movie's eventual release.
Universal's comments come to us from Comic Book, as Universal clarified the earlier reports that were circulating. The statement is sure to be a relief for Jurassic Park fans, who are hoping that Dominion manages to meet its intended release date next summer. The franchise requires a ton of work in order to become a reality, so the delay in filming was potentially disastrous.
While the set of Jurassic World: Dominion was shut down for months, the movie continued to be worked on from the safety of the crew's homes. This gave director Colin Trevorrow and company the chance to tinker with the movie's visual effects, which is normally a process done after live-action photography is completed. As such, the movie is currently on track to hit theaters next June.
There are a ton of exciting narrative elements at play with Jurassic World: Dominion, which has helped anticipation for Colin Trevorrow's upcoming blockbuster. Fallen Kingdom's twist ending saw dinosaurs that were rescued from Isla Nublar be released into the mainland. Humans and dinosaurs will now be living together, with the short film Battle at Big Rock (seen above) teasing the chaos that ensues. Dominion will also see the return of the original Jurassic Park trio Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum who reportedly have major roles in the blockbuster.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 11th, 2021.