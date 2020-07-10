Epic Avengers: Infinity War Behind The Scenes Video Shows How One Scarlet Witch Fight Came Together

Leave a Comment
When we’re first reintroduced to Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Infinity War, she’s on the run with her beloved Vision (Paul Bettany), hiding out in Scotland of all places. As their storyline across the two-part juggernaut that reunited Earth’s mightiest heroes looks like it’s going to be a little more on the romantic side of things, Thanos’ Black Order invades their privacy and proceeds to engage in some fisticuffs with the pair of lovers. And, as we can see in a recent video that’s been discovered on the internet, that fight took quite a bit of stunt work to come together.
Stunt performer C.C. Ice shared this reel on her personal Instagram, which shows the work that went into pre-visualzing the stunt choreography she’d have to engage in as Elizabeth Olsen’s personal stunt double. You can watch it for yourself below, with the caveat that this is a visualization of this particular fight, which was presented a bit differently in Avengers: Infinity War.
This bit of Avengers: Infinity War pre-viz gold looks all the more impressive when you realize it’s a good portion of the Scarlet Witch/Proxima Midnight fight that took place in the early act of the Marvel Studios blockbuster which would eventually lead to Avengers: Endgame. Better still, you get to watch the fight choreography uninterrupted, as C.C. Ice plays the Scarlet Witch half of the equation, while fellow stunt performer Anis Cheurfa plays Proxima Midnight.
What you saw above leads to an equally impressive final fight sequence, for sure. You can see that for yourself, as you watch how this fight actually looked in Avengers: Infinity War, courtesy of the video below. Though, as previously stated, it’s going to look a bit different, as that fight is intercut with the scuffle between Paul Bettany’s Vision and Michael James Shaw’s Corvus Glaive:
Filming Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were grueling experiences, based on a lot of the accounts discussing how the major motion picture event came together. Certainly, the exploits of Scarlet Witch and Vision yielded some of the most interesting stories to hear, as, previously, Paul Bettany had discussed how he and Elizabeth Olsen had to do some of their more personal scenes from later in the film in 100 degree heat.
If there’s anything to take away from this Avengers: Infinity War stunt reel, it’s that stunt performers work their asses off to make something as difficult as a superpowered Avenger fighting an extraterrestrial hit squad truly impressive. Well, that and Scarlet Witch is still one of the strongest Avengers team members to date, and her value in those internet roster memes is severely underappreciated. Avengers: Infinity War is available to stream, along with any Marvel Studios film that doesn’t have Spider-Man in the title, on Disney+.