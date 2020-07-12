Will Smith Explains Why He Felt He Needed To Speak Out About Jada Pinkett Smith’s Affair

Leave a Comment
It goes without saying that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are one of the most famous power couples in Hollywood and, over the past few weeks, their marriage has been a major point of focus. This all began when singer August Alsina claimed he and Pinkett Smith, with Will Smith’s permission, engaged in a romantic relationship while she and her husband were going through a rough period in their marriage.
Of course, this past week, Jada Pinkett Smith, with her husband present, confirmed that she was involved in an “entanglement” with August Alsina. During the conversation, which took place on an episode of Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, Will Smith also explained why he needed to open up about the affair, and it appears that it was partially due to the media speculation:
One of the reasons I wanted to come to the table was because the headlines. We specifically never said anything. We were purposely not saying anything. So any headline that says Jada said or Will said or The Smiths said is not true. We specifically never said anything, so coming to the table was like we just felt like it got to the point where you gotta say something.
Jada Pinkett Smith also added that the she and her husband were aiming to stop to the cycle of speculation, though she admitted that she would’ve preferred to keep the situation private:
And to stop that cycle, because there’s people’s feelings involved. At the end of the day, I don’t like how all of this came to be. But that doesn’t matter. It’s all love. Honestly, this would usually not be something I would comment on at all. It’s a situation I would consider private.
Another element of August Alsina’s claims that Jada Pinkett Smith wanted to clear up was the idea that Will Smith allowed the relationship to happen. While the actress denied the claim, she did admit that she could understand why Alsina could view things that way.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith first began dating in 1994 after meeting on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air when Pinkett Smith was auditioning for a role on the show. The two would eventually marry in 1997 and have two kids, Jaden and Willow.
In the years since they’ve been married, the two have revealed that they don’t view their relationship as a marriage, but rather a “life partnership.” Pinkett Smith said she was “broken” and “in a lot of pain” when the couple separated. And now, she says they’re in a place of “unconditional love.” Will Smith also seems to echo her sentiments, as he recalled his promise to love her through anything.
